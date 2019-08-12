External Affairs Minister backs request for U.S. consulate in Bengaluru

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar has responded positively to a request by the Bharatiya Janata Party State unit for a US consulate office in Bengaluru.

BJP State co-spokesperson A.H. Anand had written to the External Affairs Minister through Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda on July 10 seeking a US consulate general’s office in Bengaluru. In the letter, he had pointed out that despite being a major centre of economic activity and the country’s IT leader, Bengaluru is yet to get the office of the US consulate general.

This had resulted in about 450 US visa applicants from south Karnataka travelling to Chennai every day and an equal number of applicants from north Karnataka visiting Hyderabad every day to get their work done at the US consulate general’s offices located there, he had said.

Responding positively to the request, Mr. Jaishankar pointed out in a letter that during the Prime Minister’s visit to the US in June 2016, India and US had committed to open additional consulates in each other’s country. “I am sure that given its strong economic and social link with the US, Bengaluru will also be considered as a possible location for setting up the new US consulate,” he said. However, he made it clear that the decision in this regard would rest with the US side.

He said his ministry is aware of the difficulties posed to applicants of a US visa.