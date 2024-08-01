Minimum two EV charging points in buildings, complexes with 250-kW load and over 5,000 sq. m built-up area

Buildings or complexes whose requisitioned load is 250 kilowatts (kW) or more and whose built-up area is more than 5,000 sq. m can have no less than two electric vehicle charging points, according to a new clause in the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for EV charging stations in commercial and residential buildings, complexes and multi-storey buildings in metropolitan and urban areas. The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) rolled out the SOPs on July 30.

The SOPs come after several resident welfare associations (RWA), owners of multi-storey buildings and other consumers repeatedly approached the commission about the practical problems that they face while installing EV charging stations and obtaining EV charging connections from electricity supply companies (escoms).

“The RWAs, which have hundreds of houses and other complexes, did not have clear guidelines for installations of multiple EV charging stations and the metering and wiring aspects of it. Hence, the KERC has laid out these guidelines,” said a senior official from Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom).

According to the SOPs, consumers/owners/associations who would like to install additional EV charging stations in the spaces which are specifically identified for those installations under the new clause would have to obtain permission from the distribution licensee which can also be the escom. If they wish to install the charging stations in unidentified common areas, then they would have to get permission from the distributor to extend the wiring/cabling from the metering panel to the charging stations while complying with electrical safety regulations.

The guidelines also state that individual consumers who are allotted specific parking spaces in apartment complexes or multi- storey buildings and would like to install EV charging points are allowed to do so with their existing sanctioned loads. If necessary, they can also enhance their sanctioned load or choose a new connection under the EV charging tariff category.

“If there is no designated parking space, in such cases, they have to use EV charging stations/points in the identified common areas within the premises,” the KERC order says.

The KERC has directed distribution licensees or escoms to put up their own guidelines based on these guidelines for the installation of EV charging stations soon.

