Bengaluru

Mineral water can supplier arrested for peddling drugs

Special CorrespondentJuly 31, 2022 21:09 IST
Updated: July 31, 2022 21:09 IST

The Byadarahalli police on Sunday arrested an 18-year-old supplier of mineral water cans and recovered 930 grams of marijuana and ₹1,400 from him.

The accused, Dhanush, was peddling drugs in the city along with his usual work to avoid undue attention. The police suspect that the accused is part of an inter-State racket and sourced the drugs from his contacts in a neighboring State and was peddling in the city.

The police have taken Dhanush into custody and are investigating to ascertain his network.

