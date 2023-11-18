Millet cutlery, and sericulture cocoon articles among innovative products available at Krishi Mela 2023 in Bengaluru

November 18, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

Of the many innovative products displayed at this year’s Krishi Mela at Gandhi Vijnana Krishi Kendra (GKVK) was millet cutlery. The edible cutlery products have been made since it is the international year of the millets.

“One of our innovations is the millet cutlery, where we can use spoons, bowls, and forks which are developed by little millets,” Bhavana, one of the students from the Department of Food Sciences and Nutrition at the University of Agriculture Sciences, said.

The team has also come up with products such as the pellets of maize, and basil pasta.

Another set of students, part of the Sericulture Department, have made specially crafted products using cocoon to make garlands, earrings, vases and sticks holding individual flowers. “By using the spinning wheel, we cook the cocoon and reel it to get silk,” said Ishitha, one of the students.

Rinku Varma, is an assistant professor of the Forest and Environmental Department. Their department has come up with a method of creating biochar. Biochar is made out of waste products such as mulberry or straw waste. The char is made by the pyrolysis of the waste products, therefore reducing air pollution by avoiding open burning.

Farmers can use this for their fields along with other organic products such as farm yard manure and vermicompost to improve the quality of the soil by helping the carbon sequestration and water-nutrient retention. “We are looking to help farmers in getting better yield while being an entrepreneurial entity,” Ms. Varma said.

On day two of the Krishi mela, the Mysore Progressive Farmer and Women Farmers’ Awards were given away at the district and taluk level.