Milk producers protest against FTA

Milk producers from Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural and Ramanagara staged a massive protest at Freedom Park here on Saturday demanding that the Centre not sign the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

The Union Government is set to enter into an agreement with milk-producing countries like New Zealand and Australia under the RCEP to import cheaper milk and milk products — a move, milk producers said, would have an adverse impact on Indian dairy farmers.

Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural and Ramanagara District Co-Operative Milk Producers Societies Union Ltd. (BAMUL) president Narasimha Murthy warned of intensifying their agitation against the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) if the Centre went ahead with the pact on November 4. “This agreement will push the country’s dairy farmers into pathetic conditions. We have already submitted our representations against the proposal to various levels of the government, including the Governor and Chief Minister. If the Centre goes ahead with this agreement, we will launch an aggressive movement against it,” he said.

In a release, the union urged the State to take up the issue with the Centre on behalf of milk producers and dairy farmers.