Military bands set the mood for Independence Day celebrations

Bengaluru

10 August 2021 13:04 IST

Render patriotic tunes to select audience in Bengaluru

Celebrations of the 75th Independence Day began in Bengaluru on August 10 with the Air Force band and the military band rendering patriotic tunes before an audience comprising members of the armed forces, bureaucrats, prominent citizens and the political leadership of Karnataka. Among the prominent citizens who were invited was Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru who was in the audience at Bangalore Palace.

Air Force band performs as part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations and #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav, in Bengaluru on August 10, 2021. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar Advertising Advertising

Among the prominent citizens who were invited for the event was Pramoda Devi Wadiyar (3rd from right) of the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru. She was in the audience at Bangalore Palace, in Bengaluru on August 10, 2021. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

The schedule and members of the Air Force band, which performed as part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations and #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav, in Bengaluru on August 10, 2021. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

The Military band performs at National Military Memorial, as part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations and #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav, in Bengaluru on August 10, 2021. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR