Bengaluru

Military bands set the mood for Independence Day celebrations

Air Force band performs with Bangalore Palace as the backdrop, as part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations and #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav, in Bengaluru on August 10, 2021.   | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

 

Celebrations of the 75th Independence Day began in Bengaluru on August 10 with the Air Force band and the military band rendering patriotic tunes before an audience comprising members of the armed forces, bureaucrats, prominent citizens and the political leadership of Karnataka. Among the prominent citizens who were invited was Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru who was in the audience at Bangalore Palace.

Air Force band performs as part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations and #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav, in Bengaluru on August 10, 2021.

Air Force band performs as part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations and #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav, in Bengaluru on August 10, 2021.   | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

 

Among the prominent citizens who were invited for the event was Pramoda Devi Wadiyar (3rd from right) of the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru. She was in the audience at Bangalore Palace, in Bengaluru on August 10, 2021.

Among the prominent citizens who were invited for the event was Pramoda Devi Wadiyar (3rd from right) of the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru. She was in the audience at Bangalore Palace, in Bengaluru on August 10, 2021.   | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

 

The schedule and members of the Air Force band, which performed as part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations and #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav, in Bengaluru on August 10, 2021.

The schedule and members of the Air Force band, which performed as part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations and #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav, in Bengaluru on August 10, 2021.   | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

 

The Military band performs at National Military Memorial, as part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations and #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav, in Bengaluru on August 10, 2021.

The Military band performs at National Military Memorial, as part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations and #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav, in Bengaluru on August 10, 2021.   | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

 

The Military band performs at National Military Memorial, as part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations and #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav, in Bengaluru on August 10, 2021.

The Military band performs at National Military Memorial, as part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations and #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav, in Bengaluru on August 10, 2021.   | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

 

 

 


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 10, 2021 1:19:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/military-bands-set-the-tempo-for-independence-day-celebrations/article35830859.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY