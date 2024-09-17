Milaap Foundation launches handbook to help navigate Bengaluru’s healthcare landscape

Milaap Foundation, a leading medical crowdfunding platform in India, launched a handbook titled Making Healthcare Accessible in Bengaluru: A Caretaker’s Handbook on Friday in the city.

The book is a guide to those who come to Bengaluru from other states and countries seeking medical treatment. It also lists urgent blood banks, if necessary, and contact numbers of ambulances and pharmacies. “There is a high volume of people who come from West Bengal and the northeast,” said Anoj Vishwanathan, co-founder of Milaap, at a panel discussion held at the launch.

“When they arrive, they find a very different culture here, and our book is going to help them navigate through bus routes to hospitals, the cuisine of their taste, and places to stay within a 3km radius of the hospital they are going to.”

Essentially, Milaap has mapped a patient’s journey after coming to Bangalore to devise the handbook. The book is not only helpful for patients coming from outside of Bangalore but for medical professionals as well. “Most of the time when patients come and ask where they can find a place to stay we have no idea what to tell them, but with this handbook we will have some knowledge about that,” said Dr Sonal, a liver transplant surgeon, who was also part of the panel.

Dinesh Gundu Rao, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka, who launched the book, said, “I would like to congratulate Milaap for having decided to come out with this handbook which can be of great assistance to people. It is a very good initiative.”

The book is being launched in four languages — English, Kannada, Bengali, and Hindi — for now. Currently, Milaap is working with 40-50 hospitals in Bengaluru to spread awareness about this book so that patients have an easier time navigating through their medical treatments.

