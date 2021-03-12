12 March 2021 07:19 IST

This is owing to the ‘changes that have taken place in science and technology’

There are three important changes that have taken place due to science and technology, which can be used to move forward with regard to climate change: availability of clean and renewable energy, change in the nature of manufacturing, and the way data is going to be used, said K. Vijaya Raghavan, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India.

He was speaking during the inaugural session of a webinar series on ‘Best Practices: Deliberating on a Way Forward’ organised by the Future Earth South Asia, Divecha Centre for Climate Change, Indian Institute of Science (IISc.) on Thursday.

The future of the planet is indeed in our hands, he said, eventually elaborating on how we find ourselves in this situation, including the journey from how humans came about, through industrialisation and, the onset of the consequences of industrialisation, such as depletion of natural resources and enormous effects on climate change.

Speaking about the important changes that have taken place due to science and technology, which need to be used to move forward apart from carbon capture, policies reducing emission of greenhouse gases and the like, he said availability of clean, renewable, cheap energy is important.

“With this, another dramatic change has taken place. Technology allows the manufacture of motors and equipment, which can be used with low consumption of energy. With better roads and connectivity, and internet connectivity, the migration to large cities can be lowered. Manufacturing will also be dominated largely by design. This combination of requiring design and manufacturing of objects means that quality jobs will allow the making of objects in a local way and export of designs globally,” Dr. Vijaya Raghavan added.

As for data, he said there is a huge drive to use data collected from every aspect of life – soil, water, ocean currents, roads, and to analyse it. It needs to be converted into knowledge, and then understanding and finally into decision-making. “This area of handling of data is another challenge and needs to go into large populations, particularly the younger demography,” he said, adding that this will allow people to understand how their lives are being looked at and how they can control their lives.

According to the organisers, the deliberations from the two-day event will go into shaping the programme at Future Earth, and the knowledge gained from the webinar will be disseminated as ‘Knowledge Briefs’ for the public and as ‘Policy Briefs’ as recommendations to the government in various ministries.