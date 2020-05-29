Bengaluru

Migrants taking shelter at Palace grounds relocated due to rain

A roof of a shelter collapsed on Friday evening

The roof of Tennis Pavilion, Palace grounds, where nearly 200 migrant workers, including women and young children, were taking shelter was blown away on Friday evening as heavy rains accompanied by strong winds lashed the city. A lone police constable on duty, along with some workers, ensured that everyone was evacuated safely from the pavilion.

According to volunteers, most of the migrants have been left with just the clothes on their back. Several volunteers are trying to organise dry clothes and blankets for them. They were later shifted to another site in Palace Grounds in buses. However, when they reached Tripura Vasini, they found the venue locked.

According to the Meteorological Department, the city received 21.8 mm of rain until 8.30 p.m.

The downpour also brought down trees near the Chief Minister’s residence, behind Vidhana Soudha, in front of the General Post Office, Veerannanapalya, Lumbini Gardens, near Cauvery theatre, 6th block Rajajinagar. Water logging was reported at K.R. Circle underpass, pipeline near Vijayanagara, Mayo Hall, and Radhakrishna temple.

The city will receive rains, accompanied by winds, thunder and lightning, for another four to five days.

