Migrants’ arrival in Bengaluru is on the rise

BBMP posts additional medical personnel at railway stations to collect swab samples for COVID-19 test

The arrival of migrants from others States to Bengaluru has gone up over the last few days. The number started increasing after lockdown norms were eased by the government of Karnataka.

The civic body has deployed medical staff at Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna (Bengaluru) Railway Station and other transport hubs to collect swab samples from incoming passengers.

BBMP has posted additional medical personnel at all railway stations after noting an increase in arrivals from other States since July 26, 2021. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Long queues are the norm in railway stations and bus terminals. However, all passengers have been waiting in queues patiently for their turn to submit swab samples. They are fully co-operating with civic officials and medical personnel to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

Civic officials say that the number of passengers arriving in Bengaluru by long-distance trains has gone up since July 26. On seeing this rise in numbers, they decided to post additional medical personnel at all railway stations. Most passengers are youngsters, possibly coming to Bengaluru in search of jobs, one of the officials said.

Incoming passengers wait patiently in queues to submit swab samples for COVID-19 test to civic officials and medical personnel at KSR Railway Station in Bengaluru on July 30, 2021. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

One of the passengers told The Hindu that he had been told to report for work by his employer. Some of the passengers, including some people who work in the construction sector, said that their employers had arranged for vehicles to pick them up from the railway station.

Some of the passengers had come in search of work, but had no idea where to go. They were sitting outside the railway station.