Migrant workers block national highway, pelt stones

A sub-inspector was injured after an unruly mob pelted stones at police personnel. The incident occurred near Madavara, on the outskirts of the city, on Monday.

According to sources, migrant workers from Odisha and Bihar blocked the national highway, demanding train facilities to their respective States.

The police personnel tried to pacify them, when some miscreants pelted stones at them. In the incident, a sub-inspector attached to Peenya police station was injured.

Later, Minister for Revenue R. Ashok, accompanied by Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, visited the spot and addressed the migrant workers at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre grounds.

He told reporters that the State government was ready to send the migrant workers to their hometowns in trains. “However, we have not received any clearance from the Bihar government,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, over 200 migrant workers landed up at Majestic area after being told that transport arrangements to take them to their home towns had been made. The workers, who had walked several kilometers, became agitated after realising it was a rumour.

The police asked them to walk back to their camps. The situation turned tense for a while when the migrant workers demanded the police to arrange some transport for them. Senior officials managed to pacify them and arranged three vehicles to take them back to their camp that was situated off Sarjapura Road.