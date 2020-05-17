Migrant worker attempts to end life at BIEC

A migrant worker allegedly attempted to end his life at BIEC where he was sheltered along with others on Saturday.
Aslam Alam, 19, a native of Uttar Pradesh, was depressed that he was not able to go home, the police said. On Saturday, his friends found him bleeding and writhing in pain. The police rushed Alam to a nearby hospital and doctors treated him on time.
The police counselled him that he would be sent home soon and brought him back to the centre.
The Madanayakanahalli police have taken up a case and are probing further.
(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahavani on 104 for help.)
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.