Migrant worker attempts to end life at BIEC

A migrant worker allegedly attempted to end his life at BIEC where he was sheltered along with others on Saturday.

Aslam Alam, 19, a native of Uttar Pradesh, was depressed that he was not able to go home, the police said. On Saturday, his friends found him bleeding and writhing in pain. The police rushed Alam to a nearby hospital and doctors treated him on time.

The police counselled him that he would be sent home soon and brought him back to the centre.

The Madanayakanahalli police have taken up a case and are probing further.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahavani on 104 for help.)