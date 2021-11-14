Midterm exam for II PU students from Nov. 29

Bengaluru

They will be held from November 29 to December 10

The Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) will conduct midterm examination for II pre-university students for this academic year.

The examination will be held in PU colleges across the State from November 29 to December 10. The DPUE said that the examination would be conducted in two sessions — one in the morning and the second in the afternoon. The aim was to gauge the learning levels of students, said officials. “Last year, we did not conduct II PU examinations and found it difficult to assess students based on their first year pre-university and SSLC marks. So we have decided to conduct midterm examination this year so that we at least have some basis to evaluate students in case of any unforeseen events,” an official said.

All students would receive a common paper and the exam would be held at the college level. However, evaluations would be centralised. Another DPUE official said the exercise would also help lecturers identify learning gaps. “They can use the next few months to address this,” said the official.

