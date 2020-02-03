Midday meal workers denied permission to protest

Hundreds of midday meal workers from across the State, who were denied permission to stage a protest by the Bengaluru police, gathered outside KSR City Railway Station at Majestic on Monday where they staged a dharna demanding that they be allowed to march to Freedom Park.

This took place while the police were preventing others from joining the protest as Section 144 had been imposed on members of the Karnataka State Akshara Dasoha Employees’ Association for 20 days.

Over 1,000 workers were stopped at the railway station, and as many as 60 others who were heading to Freedom Park from north Karnataka were stopped at Soladevanahalli and taken into preventive custody. The Chikkaballapur police, too, detained senior members of the union.

Many union leaders alleged that they had been warned by the police not to gather workers for the protest.

“Some were not even allowed to leaves their homes,” said S. Varalakshmi, Honorary President of the association, who was detained on Mysuru Road. “Workers are merely asking for their rights. As the State is unable to fulfil our demands, it is using force to suppress our voice. We strongly condemn the move,” said Ms. Varalakshmi.

Protesters left the station on Monday evening, but association members said they will intensify the struggle if the Department of Primary and Secondary Education fails to give them some assurance.

Demands

Midday meal workers are paid an honorarium of around ₹2,700 per month. They want the amount to be raised.

Ms. Varalakshmi stated that the working hours have been increasing over the years, but their honorarium has remained the same.

Other demands include not to privatise the midday meal scheme, ESI and PF as well as accident and death relief.

The ban on the protest was criticised by activists and political leaders.

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said, “Who has given the police commissioner the right to deny permission?”

Sharing a meal

Police Constable Sheela Kumari and her colleagues tried to defuse the tension by distributing sweets to the protesters. As many of the constables were from north Karnataka, they were able to bond with some of the protesters who shared their lunch with the police personnel.

“We had jawar rotis, chatnipudi and holige with many side dishes. These dishes are from our native place, which we miss here,” said a constable.