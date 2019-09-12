Midbrain region affects attention: IISc. study

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc.) have identified how a midbrain region plays a vital role in human attention. Their findings were published in the peer-reviewed journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

According to a study by Devarajan Sridharan, Assistant Professor at IISc’s Centre for Neuroscience, and PhD student Varsha Sreenivasan, attention is widely associated with the outermost layer of the brain tissue — the cerebral cortex, which is also linked to awareness, thoughts, memory, language, and consciousness. It is only recently that scientists began linking a midbrain region called the Superior Colliculus (SC) with attention.

“Superior Colliculus is an evolutionarily conserved midbrain structure that can be found in all vertebrates, including fish, lizards, birds and mammals. It is usually studied for its role in controlling eye movement,” said Ms. Sreenivasan in a press release.

To demonstrate its role in attention, scientists had in recent years studied behaviour in monkeys during attention-demanding tasks. They observed that the monkeys were attentive when the SC was stimulated and distracted when this part of the brain was silenced.

But scientists were not sure how exactly SC promotes attention in humans. To get a clearer idea, the researchers conducted two sets of experiments on human participants, using non-invasive techniques.

Using the imaging technique, diffusion Magnetic Resonance Imaging (dMRI), and a 3D modelling technique called tractography, they tracked white matter fibres in the brain connecting the SC with other regions, including the cortex. They found that SC strongly connects with a part of the cerebral cortex called the parietal cortex, which has previously been associated with attention. They also show that the strength of SC-cortex connectivity can predict individuals’ bias, but not sensitivity.

The team now plans on studying the activity of SC using functional MRI (fMRI), which can identify increased blood oxygen levels in areas of the brain that are activated during tasks.