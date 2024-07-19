The Microsoft 365 outage impacted the movement of a few flights at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

A spokesperson of the airport said that Indigo, Air India Express, Akasa Air and SpiceJet were impacted. Airline staff shifted to checking in passengers manually.

“A couple of flights have been delayed. We expect a few more (to be delayed) due to the outage,” said a spokesperson.

BIAL spokesperson said, “A global outage with the Navitaire Departure Control System (DCS) has been affecting operations of some airlines across their network, including KIA, since 10.40 IST on July 19, 2024. Indigo, Akasa, and SpiceJet in T1 and Air India Express in T2 are among the impacted airlines. The Common Use Terminal Equipment (CUTE) and Common Use Self Service (CUSS) systems are also experiencing disruptions.”

In response to this situation, Indigo, Air India Express, SpiceJet and Akasa Air have initiated manual check-ins to ensure minimal disruption to passengers and flight schedules.

