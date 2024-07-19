GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Microsoft 365 Windows outage hits flights at KIA Bengaluru airport

Airline staff shifted to checking in passengers manually

Updated - July 19, 2024 02:01 pm IST

Published - July 19, 2024 01:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A spokesperson of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru informed that Indigo, Air India Express, Akasa Air and SpiceJet flights were impacted.

A spokesperson of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru informed that Indigo, Air India Express, Akasa Air and SpiceJet flights were impacted. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Microsoft 365 outage impacted the movement of a few flights at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

A spokesperson of the airport said that Indigo, Air India Express, Akasa Air and SpiceJet were impacted. Airline staff shifted to checking in passengers manually.

Crowdstrike Outage: Microsoft Outage Live Updates

“A couple of flights have been delayed. We expect a few more (to be delayed) due to the outage,” said a spokesperson.

BIAL spokesperson said, “A global outage with the Navitaire Departure Control System (DCS) has been affecting operations of some airlines across their network, including KIA, since 10.40 IST on July 19, 2024. Indigo, Akasa, and SpiceJet in T1 and Air India Express in T2 are among the impacted airlines. The Common Use Terminal Equipment (CUTE) and Common Use Self Service (CUSS) systems are also experiencing disruptions.”

In response to this situation, Indigo, Air India Express, SpiceJet and Akasa Air have initiated manual check-ins to ensure minimal disruption to passengers and flight schedules.

Related stories

Related Topics

bengaluru

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.