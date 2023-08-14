ADVERTISEMENT

Metro’s Purple Line services to be affected between August 17 and 29

August 14, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

According to a release by BMRCL, the modification involves curtailment of metro train services in different sections on various dates. 

The Hindu Bureau

Bengaluru

To facilitate testing of signalling systems between the Kengeri and Challaghatta, as well as THE Baiyappanahalli and Krishnarajapura sections on the Purple line, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced curtailment of metro services in different sections on various dates for August.

According to a release by BMRCL, on August 17, there will be no services for the full day between Kengeri and Mysuru stations, while services will be available only between Mysuru Road and Baiyappanahalli stations from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

On August 23 and 24, there will be no services up to 7 a.m. between Kengeri and Mysuru Road stations. During this period, services will be available only between Mysuru Road and Swami Vivekananda Road stations. After 7 a.m., normal service will be there from Kengeri to Baiyappanahalli.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, from August 20 to 29, there will be no services up to 7 a.m. between Baiyappanahalli terminal and Swami Vivekananda station, and between Krishnarajapura and Whitefield (Kadugodi) sections. During this period, services will be available from Swami Vivekananda Road station only.

On August 23 and 24, trains will be terminated at Mysuru Road between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. and on the remaining days trains will run up to Kengeri. After 7 a.m., normal services will be there from Baiyappanahalli to Kengeri, the BMRCL release stated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US