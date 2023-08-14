Metro’s Purple Line services to be affected between August 17 and 29

August 14, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru

To facilitate testing of signalling systems between the Kengeri and Challaghatta, as well as THE Baiyappanahalli and Krishnarajapura sections on the Purple line, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced curtailment of metro services in different sections on various dates for August.

According to a release by BMRCL, on August 17, there will be no services for the full day between Kengeri and Mysuru stations, while services will be available only between Mysuru Road and Baiyappanahalli stations from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

On August 23 and 24, there will be no services up to 7 a.m. between Kengeri and Mysuru Road stations. During this period, services will be available only between Mysuru Road and Swami Vivekananda Road stations. After 7 a.m., normal service will be there from Kengeri to Baiyappanahalli.

Meanwhile, from August 20 to 29, there will be no services up to 7 a.m. between Baiyappanahalli terminal and Swami Vivekananda station, and between Krishnarajapura and Whitefield (Kadugodi) sections. During this period, services will be available from Swami Vivekananda Road station only.

On August 23 and 24, trains will be terminated at Mysuru Road between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. and on the remaining days trains will run up to Kengeri. After 7 a.m., normal services will be there from Baiyappanahalli to Kengeri, the BMRCL release stated.