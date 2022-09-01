Metro works come to a halt on ORR after heavy rains

The incessant rains is also impacting metro construction work on the ORR-airport line. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

The incessant rains is also impacting metro construction work on the ORR-airport line, especially between Central Silk Board and K.R. Puram. Metro piling work was majorly impacted owing to waterlogging. However, officials maintain the phenomenon is temporary.

Under Phase 2 A and B, the BMRCL is constructing the elevated metro line from Central Silk Board to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) via K.R. Puram, Nagawara, and Hebbal.

Anjum Parwez, MD, BMRCL, said, “The city has received more rainfall than normal for almost over three months now. Even during summer, we saw heavy rainfall. When it rains heavily, the piling works get impacted. We were going at full swing, especially on the ORR from Central Silk Board to K.R. Puram, where we had all the clearances for carrying out the metro work, but now the pace of work is getting impacted”.

The BMRCL had set a 2024 deadline for completing the work. The official maintained that the loss of time in construction will not have a huge impact in the completion of the civil works.

On the ORR-airport line, over 4,000 construction workers are on the task of building a 55-km elevated corridor. An official of the BMRCL said, “When it rains, movement of heavy machinery becomes a challenge. We have to also ensure the safety of workers at the site”.

The official added that already over 100 piers had already come up between K.R. Puram and Silk Board.

After the start of the work, the BMRCL is under pressure to expedite it, as motorists are having a harrowing time.

After the work began on the median of the ORR, the roads have become narrower. Heavy rains also resulted in a deterioration of the road condition on the ORR and connecting roads.

On the other hand, the BMRCL is aiming at opening the Baiyappanahalli-Whitefield line for commercial operations by December.

The MD said that traction and signalling works were impacted due to the heavy rains. “As of now, we are hopeful of meeting the deadline. As soon as there is a dry spell, we continue the work. We are spending our resources to make this line operational as per our plans,” said the MD.

The stretch is an extension of the Purple Line. Opening this line would benefit residential areas in Whitefield and those working in IT companies.