Metro worker dies after fall in Bengaluru

A-34-year-old man died after falling 35 feet at a metro construction site near Kanakapura Main Road in Bayanapalya on Thursday.

The deceased, Narasimhamurthy, is a native of Challakere in Chitradurga district.

His father Hanumanthappa filed a complaint in Talagattapura police station seeking action against a private agency and BMRCL officials for not providing safety gear to Narasimhamurthy.

A senior police officer said that the incident happened around 7.30 a.m. Narasimhamurthy was working on a metro pillar when he slipped and fell on the ground. He was rushed to a hospital but was declared brought dead.

Hanumanthappa said that, a week ago, his son had come home during a break. On Thursday, his co-worker Ashok had called him and informed the family about his death.

Comments
