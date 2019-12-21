‘Metro work will not affect bus priority lane’

The upcoming Namma Metro project on the Outer Ring Road, which is part of the line from Central Silk Board to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), will not affect operations on the BMTC’s bus priority lane.

Ajay Seth, Managing Director of BMRCL, said, “The metro line on ORR will be built on the median of the road. Prior to taking up the project, measures will be taken to clear encroachments and illegal parking of cars that cause traffic jams.”

The BMRCL has floated a tender in two packages for construction of the elevated metro line from Silk Board to K R Puram and for 13 stations at Central Silk Board, HSR Layout, Agara, Ibbalur, Bellandur, Kadubeesanahalli, Kodibeesanahalli, Marathahalli, ISRO, Doddanekundi, DRDO sports complex, Saraswathi Nagar and K.R. Puram. The metro corporation is spending ₹1,325.43 crore for the project, and will also be building a flyover loop at Silk Board.

In the tender, the BMRCL stated that it will take 27 months to complete the project. This is the second time that BMRCL is floating a tender. In December 2018, it had cancelled a tender citing various reasons, including difficulty in taking possession of land, raising funds, and lower bid by the crisis-hit IL&FS.

On issuing fresh tenders, Mr Seth said that they are nearing completion of the land acquisition process.” By the time we award the tender, we will have the required land in our possession to start the construction work,” the official said. The BMRCL had notified 89 properties for acquisition out of which 47 are private ones.

A metro line on ORR has been a long-pending demand as lakhs of people work in tech parks and companies on the stretch. The BMRCL is building a 55-km elevated line from Silk Board to KIA.

BMTC MD C. Shikha said, “Both BMRCL and BMTC officials will study the engineering plan of the metro project on the ORR. Necessary arrangements will be made for smooth flow of buses on the priority lane.”