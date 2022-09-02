Metro work, potholed roads add to traffic snarls on Bannerghatta Road

Nearly a 10-km stretch of Bannerghatta Road between Dairy Circle and Gottigere is full of potholes. | Photo Credit: Darshan Devaiah B.P.

The nearly 10-km stretch on Bannerghatta Road, between Dairy Circle and Gottigere, a key arterial road where Namma Metro work is still under way, is proving to be a nightmare for motorists.

Despite meetings on ways to ease traffic disruption and road damages, the authorities are yet to fix responsibility for the maintenance of the road, which is rid with potholes.

Following recent rains in the city, the condition of the road has only deteriorated.

The stretch is facing inordinate delays and missed deadlines by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to complete the 21-km Pink Line from Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara, which includes an underground stretch as well (Dairy Circle to Nagawara).

BMRCL has erected barricades reducing the width of the motorway, causing traffic snarls, especially during peak hours.

Roshan Nair, a commuter who takes this stretch to go to his office, said: “Already, the metro work has created traffic snarls on the stretch and now after rains, the potholes have added to it. The BBMP or the BMRCL has not taken any action to fill the potholes in the last two months”.

Another commuter, Kokilabanu, said that only one lane is available for motorists at many places along the stretch.

“Now that COVID-19 cases have dropped drastically, more people are travelling to their offices. This stretch has become a nightmare for us due to potholes. We have no option but to use the narrow road available, which is also damaged by construction and potholes. People using personal vehicles have a tough time on this stretch,” she said, while adding that whenever it rains it is horrible to take the route since the whole road is flooded.

Meanwhile, in a few places, agencies have put up barricades blocking the already narrow roadway to ensure motorists avoid the big potholes or manholes that have opened up, without repairing them.

“We can’t even notice those barricades on the stretch during the night when it is raining heavily. Why don’t the civic authorities repair the spots and remove those barricades and make the road safe for motorists,” said Phanindra Kumar, a resident of Hulimavu.

Meanwhile, senior officials from both BMRCL and BBMP blamed the recent rains. “We are coordinating and making the road safe and motorable,” a senior BMRCL official said.

A BBMP official said that due to continuous rains they were not able to fill the potholes and work will be taken up immediately after the rains stop.

“Because of rains it is difficult for us to asphalt or fills the potholes and hence we are using cold mix asphalt, which is temporary,” he added.