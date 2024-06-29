Metro work on Bannerghatta Road inconvenience residents, motorists

Dipti Wadhera, Ananya Bejoy (Intern Byline)

Namma Metro’s work continues to hinder daily life on Bannerghatta Road for residents, motorists, and pedestrians. The work on the 21.26 km Pink Line, which has 18 stations and connects Kalena Agrahara and Nagavara, began in 2019. Since then, those who have to traverse Bannerghatta Road have faced issues with regard to bad roads, traffic, noise, and civic infrastructure, including improper pavements and street lights.

“The stretch from Bilekahalli to Vega City Mall is riddled with potholes, making it difficult to navigate due to the poor road conditions. Every time it rains, the stretch gets flooded, and with repeated rains, the potholes become larger and more hazardous,” said Nithin Murthy, a resident of Vijaya Bank Layout.

Meanwhile, BMRCL officials on the ground said as work is completed in each area, they have ensured that the stretch is repaired and the road is widened for smooth traffic flow. However, motorists complain of bad stretches of road, that are endangering motorists and only adding to the traffic mess.

Abdul Imtiaz, a resident of Arakere whose mobile shop is located at the Arakere signal, said, “The roads have become narrower, and the number of vehicles has increased. Potholes have been seen everywhere. The metro work is delayed, which has been going on for four years now.”

Safety measures

Motorists have also complained about the lack of safety measures during construction hours. Satish Gowda, a resident of Jayanagar who frequently travels along Bannerghatta road, said, “The metro work is going well, but the safety measures are lax, with no red caution tape or rope being used to mark the metro construction site. The footpaths are neglected, and pedestrians walk along the road, adding to road congestion.” He also mentioned that streetlights in the area are sometimes faulty, given that they are solar-powered.

Another concern among motorists is the dust and noise pollution caused by the ongoing metro work. Divya K, a resident of Gottigere, has to ride her scooty to work every day and complained of the amount of dust and noise she endured during her journey.

Residents of the area also mentioned how metro work, which mostly takes place at night, disturbs residents, especially senior citizens.

However, Prateek Shyam, a resident of Arekere, believes that the work is beneficial for everyone and said, “It will only lead to development. The merit of what comes later makes it alright for things to be a little difficult in the construction process.”