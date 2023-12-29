Metro train service extended on New Year’s Eve

December 29, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - BENGALURU

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited has announced that it will run Namma Metro train services on Green and Purple lines until 1.30 a.m. on New Year’s Eve.

According to a BMRCL release, the last train from all terminal stations will leave at 1.30 a.m. on January 1, 2024. Train services during the extended period will be available at a frequency of 15 minutes. The last train from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station, Majestic, to all four directions will be at 2.15 a.m. on January 1.

In view of the safety and security of the public, Mahatma Gandhi Road Metro station will be closed at 11 p.m. on December 31 for public entry and exit, and no metro trains will stop at M.G. Road metro station. However, the trains will stop at adjacent stations such as Trinity and Cubbon Park stations as usual.

Commuters wanting to travel from Trinity / Cubbon Park metro stations after 11 p.m. may purchase their paper ticket priced at ₹50 in advance from 8 p.m. from any metro station. It is valid for only entry at Trinity and Cubbon Park metro stations after 11 p.m. on December 31, the release stated.