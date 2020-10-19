Metro train frequency to change from October 22

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), which is seeing a gradual increase in ridership after resuming services, has decided to change the frequency of schedules with effect from October 22.

From Monday to Friday, other than second and fourth Saturdays, the trains will run with a frequency of five minutes between 9 a.m and 10 a.m.; and 5.30 p.m. and 6.30 p.m.

From 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.; 4.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. and 6.30 p.m. to 8 p.m, the trains will run with six-minute frequency. During other times, the trains will be operated with 12-minute frequency.

A BMTC release said on Sundays, general holidays and on the second and fourth Saturdays, the trains will be operated with eight-minute frequency between 10 a.m. and 12 noon; and 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. During other times, the trains will be operated with 12-minute frequency.

The services were resumed on September 7, and the ridership has increased from 4,000 to 55,000 per day.

The BMRCL said the frequency of operation has been changed after analysing the travel pattern. It also said the change would help to meet the demand and maintain social distancing at the stations.

It has also decided to operate additional trains to clear the rush at select intermediate stations.