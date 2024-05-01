Metro train drivers told to slow down on curved stretches

May 01, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated May 02, 2024 07:07 am IST - Bengaluru

Namma Metro commuters have been complaining about the train slowing down on certain stretches, which has increased travel time. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has asked metro drivers to slow down when approaching a curve in the metro line stretch to be on the safe side.

BMRCL officials said the reduced speed of trains on the Purple Line stretch is intentional and necessary for safety reasons. According to BMRCL authorities, the presence of a curve along this particular stretch necessitates cautionary measures to ensure passenger safety and operational efficiency.

A senior BMRCL official explained, “The slower speed of trains on the Purple Line between Indiranagar and Trinity stations is due to the curvature of the track in that area. As a safety precaution, we have instructed metro pilots to operate at reduced speeds in sections with sharp curves to minimize the risk of accidents and ensure the safety of passengers.”

He said, “Safety is our top priority, and we are committed to providing a safe and efficient travel experience for all metro commuters. While we understand the inconvenience caused by the slower pace of trains, it is imperative to prioritise safety over speed.”

Longer travel time

But passengers have expressed frustration over the prolonged travel time. Ishiqa Chawla, a commuter, said, “I rely on the metro to commute to work every day, but lately, the journey has become tedious due to the slow movement of the trains on the Purple Line stretch. This happens only between Indiranagar and Trinity metro stations.”

Earlier in 2023, BMRCL curtailed metro train services at Trinity metro station due to maintenance work. In 2018, metro services on the Purple Line were disrupted by a “honeycomb formation” or concrete distress in a beam above a pier near Trinity station.

Regarding Trinity metro station, a BMRCL official said as maintenance work and structural inspections are done once a year or once in two years, the train services will be curtailed in all the stretches.

Another regular passenger, Tara R., said, “We take the metro because we think it’s the fastest mode of travel in the city. But the long wait time and now slower-moving train negate the advantages the metro offers over regular road travel. Instead of stop-gap arrangements, the BMRCL should look for more permanent solutions, even if it means halting operations for a few days.”

