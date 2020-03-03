Metro to KIA: BMRCL gets major chunk of land on Ballari Road

Namma Metro link to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) received a fillip as the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has finally taken possession of land from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Ballari Road.

The BMRCL has paid ₹340 crore to the NHAI to acquire 93,000 square metres from Hebbal to trumpet interchange (24 km) for an elevated metro line.

Chennappa Goudar, general manager for land acquisition and rehabilitation, BMRCL told The Hindu that land was handed over to the corporation last week. Under Phase II A and B, the BMRCL is building a 55-km line from Central Silk Board to KIA. The alignment goes via K.R. Puram, Nagawara and Hebbal.

Mr. Goudar said, “The NHAI had acquired the land a decade ago after paying compensation to the property owners. These properties are located on the right side of the highway from Hebbal. The BMRCL has paid ₹340 crore to the NHAI as compensation that includes interest for all these years. The land was acquired after a joint survey. However, we need additional land to build stations at various points on the National Highway. The land acquisition process is under way.”

The NHAI had initially acquired land along the National Highway as per a request of the State government to build a high speed rail network from M.G. Road to KIA via Hebbal. In 2010-11, the NHAI had acquired land identified while widening and building an expressway. Later, the government took a decision to shelve the high speed rail link project and asked the BMRCL to come out with a plan to build a metro line to the airport. After years of planning, the BMRCL decided to extend the ORR line from K.R. Puram to the airport. In January 2019, the State Cabinet approved the plan with an estimated cost of ₹10,584 crore.

More land required

The BMRCL requires over ₹2,000 crore to acquire land from K.R. Puram to trumpet interchange. Total land identified on the stretch is 3,17,565 square metres.

“The process to pay compensation to land owners between K.R. Puram and Hebbal is under way, and compensation package has already been sent to KIADB, which is the agency acquiring land for the metro project,” a BMRCL official said.