Metro to Bengaluru airport: Preliminary work begins on Bellari Road

Contractor will take up work in a full-fledged manner in a month or two: BMRCL Managing Director

The metro link to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has started taking shape with the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) commencing preliminary work of the ambitious project.

The contractor of the elevated metro project has deployed heavy machines to carry out the work in multiple locations by partially barricading the service road of the National Highway (Bellari Road) that connects the airport.

Anjum Parwez, Managing Director, BMRCL told The Hindu that in a month or two, the contractor will take up the work in a full-fledged manner. “Preliminary work is going on. Meanwhile, the contractor is working on setting up labour camps, casting yards and others. Machines and resources are also being mobilised for the work,” he said.

Under phase 2A and B of the metro project, the BMRCL is building the ORR-Airport line from Central Silk Board to the KIA via K.R. Puram, Nagawara and Hebbal. The phase 2A of the project from Central Silk Board has already begun on the Outer Ring Road, from K.R. Puram to Trumpet (till the boundary of KIA). The BMRCL is executing the project in three packages.

The distance between the two points is 38 km. The Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) will build a metro line for a stretch of 2 km within its campus that will include construction of two metro stations as per the design approved by the BMRCL.

Mr. Parwez said that initially, construction work will be taken up in those areas where tree removal is not required. “The project will be expedited in the stretch where the trees are not coming in the way of the alignment. The service road on Airport Road is one stretch where tree removal is not required for taking up the project,” he explained.

The BMRCL had identified 2.21 lakh square metres of the land for the project, out of which 2.10 lakh sq.m. land was acquired and handed over to the engineering section. Of the 23 acres of land required for Shettigere depot, 18 acres of the land was transferred by the State Government to the BMRCL, and the remaining 5 acres are under litigation and pending before the special deputy commissioner of Bengaluru Urban district for disposal.

From Hebbal to Trumpet, the BMRCL is using 97,000 sq.m of land that was initially acquired by the NHAI for the High Speed Rail Link. The land was handed over to the BMRCL two years ago. On this stretch, the metro line will be built parallel to the expressway. The BMRCL has set 2024 as the deadline to complete the project.