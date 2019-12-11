Metro timings to be extended from Jan. 1

The New Year is bringing in good news for residents of the city on the public transport front. The timings of the last trains of Namma Metro will be extended by 35 minutes from January 1, 2020.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) announced on Tuesday that the last train from each terminal station will depart later than usual from the New Year. The Hindu had first reported about the BMRCL’s plan to extend the train timings.

A BMRCL release stated that the last train from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station Majestic Interchange will leave at 12 a.m. in all four directions.

According to the release, from the Mysuru Road station, the train will depart at 11.40 p.m. (against the existing 11.05 p.m.), from Baiyappanahalli 11.35 p.m (against 11 a.m.), from Nagasandra at 11.25 p.m. (existing 10.50 p.m.) and from Yelachenahalli at 11.35 p.m. (existing 11 p.m.).

The announcement, while benefiting lakhs of commuters who depend on the metro, comes at a time when the spotlight is on overall infrastructure, particularly transport, with regard to safety of women.

‘Extremely useful’

“For those of us who regularly take the metro, the new train timings will be extremely useful. We don’t have to worry about wrapping up work or having to hurry back after social outings before 11 p.m. so as to not miss the last train,” said Sanjana, a media professional.

Raju B., a businessman, said he frequently travels to Majestic from Deepanjalinagar on work, with no fixed timings. “Now that the trains are available for a longer duration, it will be really helpful,” he said.

Those travelling out of the city often also said it will be beneficial. “It will be really helpful for people like me, as I usually take the metro to Majestic to reach the railway station. It is hard to find a cab or an autorickshaw if it is late. Now that the metro timings will change, it will be surely be helpful,” said Sheeja Sasindran, who often travels from Bengaluru to Chennai.

Last-mile connectivity

However, some others said this would be of little use if the loopholes around it are not corrected.

“The initiative is good, but when we talk about safety, I feel it is quite risky as we still have to venture out of the metro stations late at night on to streets with no street lights, and depend on transport options beyond the metro which are not reliable,” said a student, who wished not to be named.