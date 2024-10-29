Metro stations to have shops, cafes as BMRCL invites tenders for retail outlets at 55 stations

Commuters can soon look forward to grabbing coffee or browsing through shops at Bengaluru’s metro stations, as Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has invited tenders for setting up retail outlets at 55 stations.

In an effort to diversify its revenue sources and enhance commuter convenience, BMRCL has issued tenders recently to license vacant spaces for retail outlets across its 55 metro stations on the Purple and Green Lines.

According to officials, this move, aimed at increasing non-fare revenue, will see the set-up of various retail facilities within metro stations, bringing services such as food and beverage kiosks, convenience stores, and personal care outlets directly to commuters.

BMRCL officials confirmed that this initiative is designed to support the corporation’s financial health while improving the commuter experience. “We are leasing these vacant spaces to foster essential retail services that align with commuter needs,” said a BMRCL official.

Only permissible commercial activities

“It’s an opportunity for businesses to serve metro passengers, and a way for us to bolster our non-fare revenue. However, strict guidelines have been set for permissible commercial activities. Sale of alcohol, tobacco, and products involving gambling or the use of LPG and kerosene are explicitly prohibited to maintain a safe and family-friendly environment within metro premises,” the official added.

The corporation has identified a total of 220 vacant spaces across its 55 metro stations. Each space, categorised with specific location codes, varies in dimensions to accommodate a range of businesses. BMRCL’s tender document details the layout, area in square feet, and minimum reserved monthly licence fees for each space, offering interested parties the flexibility to choose locations that best suit their business needs.

Some stations, such as M.G. Road, Trinity, and Indiranagar, already have commercial spaces rented out. Despite the existing commercial presence, officials noted that post-pandemic recovery has led to a renewed interest in renting metro station spaces, an encouraging development after the setbacks brought by COVID-19.

Pandemic effect

During the pandemic, Namma Metro experienced significant revenue losses as passenger footfall plummeted. This drop in traffic not only impacted BMRCL’s fare collections but also affected the businesses that had previously set up operations within metro stations. Many establishments, particularly eateries and retail stores, were forced to shut down due to low sales and high operating costs, causing a considerable decline in the metro’s non-fare revenue, officials say.

With passenger numbers now returning to pre-pandemic levels, BMRCL is optimistic about the renewed commercial interest. “The situation has improved, and we believe this is the right time to open up spaces for rental once again,” an official added.

Adding to its revenue-generating initiatives, BMRCL has also introduced advertising on Namma Metro trains. In October, for the first time, the corporation issued a tender for advertising wraps on trains operating on the Purple and Green Lines. Officials said that these advertisements will soon be visible as metro trains will be covered with brand advertisements.

