Metro stations on extended lines to have better infrastructure

Bengaluru

23 August 2020 22:47 IST

They will have bus bays, taxi and autorickshaw pick-up points, lifts on either side

Ever since they were thrown open for commercial operations, Namma Metro stations built under Phase I have come under criticism for lack of infrastructure such as adequate access points to enter the stations, non-availability of bus bays, and congestion owing to lack of space for autorickshaws. Having learned from its past mistakes, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) has included these features in the stations under Phase II.

Stations in the extended Green Line on Kanakapura Road (Yelachenahalli to Anjanapura), which is likely to open for commercial operations in November, will have “features that were missing in Phase I”, said officials.

Pedestrian friendly

BMRCL officials said they have also taken into consideration the needs of pedestrians who may want to cross the road but do not have tickets. “In Phase I, entry points to the station were provided at main lanes. Under Phase II, stations have been designed in such a way that entry points have been built by extending the road. This way, pedestrians can use metro stations to cross the road without entering the paid area,” said Mr. Chavan.

Washroom facilities will be made available in the concourse level and can be used by non-metro users too.

Easier access

Chief PRO of BMRCL B.L. Yeshwanth Chavan said that while designing the metro stations, provisions have been made for bus bays and autorickshaw and taxi pick-up points. Entry points to the station have been provided on service roads instead of the main road, while lifts for the elderly and differently abled people will be available on either side of the road.

Congestion outside metro stations has also proven to be a problem for bus drivers. A Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) official expressed hope that this problem would be addressed. “Most of the existing metro stations are located on busy roads. Barring a few stations such S.V. Road and Mysuru Road, there are no bus bays in others. A designated place for buses to stop will help passengers to reach the stations safely,” said an official.

Commuters find it difficult to access many metro stations owing to the lack of pavements, subways, and footbridges. More often than not, if there are pavements, they are badly maintained. For example, on Tumakuru Road, stations are located at one end of the road and proposals to build subways to connect the stations still remain on paper.

BMRCL officials said such problems have been addressed.

Green Line stretch to open in November

Commercial operations on the 6-km extended Green Line — with five stations at Konanakunte Cross, Doddakallasandra, Vajarahalli, Talaghattapura, and Anjanapura — are slated to begin in the first week of November. The trial run on the line will start by August-end.

It will be the first line to open under Phase II, which has a total length of 72 km. This line will have automatic fare collection boxes that will allow QR code-based tickets and common mobility cards. “Due to space constraints, parking facility will be made available for only two-wheelers and bicycles,” said Mr. Chavan.

Prajwal H., a resident of Talaghattapura, said, “For over a year, there has been speculation about the opening of the line. After missing several deadlines, the BMRCL has announced the line will open in November. We are hoping that they will stick to the revised deadline.”