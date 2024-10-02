Metro services to be partially halted on Green Line for safety inspection on October 3

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) has announced a partial curtailment of metro services on the Green Line on Thursday, October 3, to facilitate the statutory safety inspection of the newly constructed extension between Nagasandra and Madavara stations.

The inspection will be conducted by the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS), Southern Circle, before the opening of this new stretch, according to BMRCL officials.

As per the official release, metro services between Nagasandra and Peenya Industry stations will be unavailable from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday. During this period, trains will operate only between Peenya Industry and Silk Institute. The last train from Silk Institute heading towards Nagasandra will depart at 9 a.m. before the curtailment begins.

The BMRCL has clarified that there will be no changes to operations on the Purple Line.

