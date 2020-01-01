Metro services now available till midnight

Namma Metro services are available till midnight with effect from Wednesday. Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) had announced an extension in services last year.

On both Purple and Green lines, the BMRCL will operate six-coach trains during the extended hours. The last train from Mysuru Road station now leaves at 11.40 p.m., Baiyappanahalli at 11.35 p.m., Nagasandra at 11.25 p.m., and from Yelachenahalli at 11.35 p.m. The last train from Majestic interchange station leaves at 12 a.m. in all the four directions.

Shankar A.S., Executive Director (Operations and Maintenance), BMRCL, said the new services were introduced based on the demand from the public. “It is difficult to say how many people will benefit from the extended services. We are operating trains at a frequency of 15 minutes. Depending on the patronage, we will take a decision on increasing the frequency.”

On the other hand, Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation too has decided to operate more feeder services from metro stations. A total of 143 feeder services will be operated from stations such as S.V. Road, Baiyappanahalli, and Mysuru Road.