May 26, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

Metro services will begin early on May 28 (Sunday) in view of the civil services prelims exam, said the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Friday. The BMRCL, in a release, said the services would start at 6 a.m. from all terminal stations: Baiyappanahalli, Kengeri, Nagasandra, Silk Institute, Krishnarajapura and Whitefield (Kadugudi). The service normally begins at 7 a.m. on Sundays.