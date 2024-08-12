GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Metro services between Nagasandra and Peenya Industry to be temporarily adjusted from August 13 to 15

The adjustment is to accommodate signaling tests on the Reach-3 Extension Line to Madhavara

Published - August 12, 2024 10:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Namma Metro train services between Nagasandra and Peenya Industry will be temporarily adjusted from August 13 to 15, to accommodate signaling tests on the Reach-3 Extension Line to Madhavara (BIEC).

On Tuesday, August 13, the last train service will operate at 10 p.m. instead of 11 p.m. The first train on Wednesday and Thursday (August 14 and 15) will start at 6 a.m., an hour later than usual, and the last service on August 14 will again be at 10 p.m. There are no changes to the Purple Line services. The public has been advised to plan their travel accordingly.

Meanwhile, the Namma Metro has announced a special ticketing arrangement for Lalbagh flower show on August 15, 17, and 18. Visitors traveling to and from the Lalbagh Metro Station can purchase return journey paper tickets at a flat rate of ₹30.

These special tickets, available from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the designated dates can be purchased with cash at the Lalbagh Metro Station. The paper tickets will be valid for travel from Lalbagh Metro Station to any other station on the same day of purchase, providing a convenient option for attendees of the flower show.

To facilitate a seamless experience, Namma Metro will not issue tokens at Lalbagh Metro Station during these dates. Instead, passengers can travel to Lalbagh Station using tokens, cards, or QR tickets, but for their return journey, they must use either the special paper tickets, cards, or QR tickets, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) stated in the release.

