Metro services between Kengeri and Challaghatta stations temporarily suspended on June 17

To facilitate maintenance at Challaghatta Metro Station on the Purple Line, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) has announced the temporary suspension of services between Kengeri and Challaghatta stations on June 17 (Monday). This suspension will be in effect from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to the press release, normal train services will be available on the entire Purple Line between Challaghatta and Whitefield as per schedule, after 1 p.m.

However, on the Green Line, services will run as per schedule.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.