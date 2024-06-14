GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Metro services between Kengeri and Challaghatta stations temporarily suspended on June 17

Published - June 14, 2024 07:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

To facilitate maintenance at Challaghatta Metro Station on the Purple Line, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) has announced the temporary suspension of services between Kengeri and Challaghatta stations on June 17 (Monday). This suspension will be in effect from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to the press release, normal train services will be available on the entire Purple Line between Challaghatta and Whitefield as per schedule, after 1 p.m.

However, on the Green Line, services will run as per schedule.

