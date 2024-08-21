ADVERTISEMENT

Metro service suspension leads to chaos at Peenya

Published - August 21, 2024 08:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

BMRCL has suspended operations to facilitate critical signalling tests on the Green Line extension

The Hindu Bureau

The suspension, which took effect on August 20, will continue sporadically throughout this month and the next. | Photo Credit: file photo

Commuters at Peenya Industry metro station experienced a chaotic morning on Tuesday (August 20) due to a suspension of metro services between Peenya Industry and Nagasandra stations. The suspension, which took effect on Tuesday and will continue sporadically throughout August and September 2024, caught many travellers off guard, leading to a massive rush during the peak morning hours.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) announced the suspension to facilitate critical signalling tests on the Green Line extension. However, many commuters were unaware of these changes, leading to confusion and frustration at the Peenya Industry station.

“We were not aware of it, and the station was packed. The crowd management was poor, and the queue extended outside the station. It was a nightmare,” said Vinod Kumar, a daily commuter who was stuck at the station.

Another commuter, Ayesha Nath, said: “The situation was completely out of control. There were so many people, and the staff seemed overwhelmed. It took me nearly an hour to get inside the station, and by then, the trains were overcrowded.”

BMRCL officials acknowledged the challenges faced by commuters and assured that efforts were being made to manage the crowd better in the coming days. “We have taken steps to inform the public and manage the crowd. However, since Tuesday was the first day of the disruption, many were not aware, resulting in a larger-than-expected crowd,” said a BMRCL official.

However on Wednesday there were no issues since there was no disruption according to the officials.

The ongoing suspension is crucial for ensuring the safety and efficiency of the metro operations on the extended Green Line, according to BMRCL.

