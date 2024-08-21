GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Metro service suspension leads to chaos at Peenya

BMRCL has suspended operations to facilitate critical signalling tests on the Green Line extension

Published - August 21, 2024 08:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The suspension, which took effect on August 20, will continue sporadically throughout this month and the next.

The suspension, which took effect on August 20, will continue sporadically throughout this month and the next. | Photo Credit: file photo

Commuters at Peenya Industry metro station experienced a chaotic morning on Tuesday (August 20) due to a suspension of metro services between Peenya Industry and Nagasandra stations. The suspension, which took effect on Tuesday and will continue sporadically throughout August and September 2024, caught many travellers off guard, leading to a massive rush during the peak morning hours.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) announced the suspension to facilitate critical signalling tests on the Green Line extension. However, many commuters were unaware of these changes, leading to confusion and frustration at the Peenya Industry station.

“We were not aware of it, and the station was packed. The crowd management was poor, and the queue extended outside the station. It was a nightmare,” said Vinod Kumar, a daily commuter who was stuck at the station.

Another commuter, Ayesha Nath, said: “The situation was completely out of control. There were so many people, and the staff seemed overwhelmed. It took me nearly an hour to get inside the station, and by then, the trains were overcrowded.”

BMRCL officials acknowledged the challenges faced by commuters and assured that efforts were being made to manage the crowd better in the coming days. “We have taken steps to inform the public and manage the crowd. However, since Tuesday was the first day of the disruption, many were not aware, resulting in a larger-than-expected crowd,” said a BMRCL official.

However on Wednesday there were no issues since there was no disruption according to the officials.

The ongoing suspension is crucial for ensuring the safety and efficiency of the metro operations on the extended Green Line, according to BMRCL.

Related Topics

bengaluru / Bengaluru Metro / travel and commuting

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.