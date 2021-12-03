Metro: Road-widening work near Tin Factory to start in 15 days

The BMRCL has acquired over 80 properties to widen the road near Tin Factory in Bengaluru

Heavy rains in November delayed project; work on drainage system under way

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) is set to begin road-widening work along a 1.5 km stretch from Benniganahalli to K.R. Puram railway station in 15 days. The project is aimed at easing vehicular movement from Outer Ring Road and from Baiyappanahalli side towards Whitefield and Silk Board.

BMRCL managing director Anjum Parwez said that due to the incessant rains that lashed the city in November, work could not be taken up. The BMRCL has already started building a drainage system in the area.

“Due to heavy rains, metro construction works especially erecting piers and other related works got delayed to some extent. Near K.R. Puram Bridge, the BMRCL had taken up widening of road. A majority of the properties have already been acquired,” he said.

To widen the road, BMRCL has acquired 80 properties worth more than ₹340 crore. Buildings acquired have either been fully or partially demolished.

Selva Kumar, who works in a shop, said: “A couple of months ago, the BMRCL had started demolishing buildings. Many owners shifted their business to the next lane. Now construction of new drainage is in progress. Early completion of work will help motorists and shopkeepers.”

Three bus bays

The BMRCL is also building three bus bays at various locations from Benniganahalli to K.R. Puram Railway station. At present, without bays, buses stop at the entry of the bridge to allow passengers to board, which adds to traffic snarls that the stretch is notorious for.

The BMRCL has also taken up road widening work on the other side of K.R. Puram Bridge. “Roads on either side of the bridge will be widened. From the under-construction K.R. Puram Metro station to Tin Factory, the road has already been widened by two lanes and one more lane will be added after Tin Factory towards Baiyyappanahalli. In this stretch, two bus bays will be built,” said Mr. Parwez.

He said the foot-over-bridge located near Tin Factory will be removed once girders are placed on the piers. “BBMP will be consulted prior to removing the FoB. Pedestrians will be allowed to use the metro station near the junction to cross the road. However, if the BBMP asks us to shift FoB to another location in the stretch we will go by their advice,” he added.