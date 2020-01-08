Bengaluru

Metro rail smart card discount reduced from 15% to 5%

The new discount rate will kick in on January 20 and will be applicable to both Purple and Green Lines.

BMRCL cites increased operational costs for the decision

Regular users of Namma Metro who have smart cards will have to shell out more for their daily commute.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited on Wednesday announced that the discount offered on smart cards will be reduced from the current 15% to 5%. This will come into effect on January 20 for all smart card holders on both Green and Purple Lines.

The BMRCL, in a press release, cited various reasons for this decision from rise in operational costs to a poor showing this financial year.

“The move to upgrade three-car train sets to six cars have increased the operational expenses, besides a general increase in the cost of services. However, BMRCL’s base fares have not been revised from the year 2017. In the financial year 2019-20, the likely net cash loss is estimated to be ₹60 crore,” read the release.

According to BMRCL’s data, around 62% of metro commuters use smart cards, while the rest buy tokens. To popularise smart card usage, it had been advertising the 15% discount, but with the new nominal 5% discount, those who don’t use the metro every day are questioning whether it is cost-effective.

