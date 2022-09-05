Metro project: HC directs Tree Officer to give health status of saplings planted

The Court sought a report on the health of the trees, which were translocated by the BMRCL as per the TEC’s recommendations

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
September 05, 2022 20:44 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

High Court of Karnataka. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

ADVERTISEMENT

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday directed the Tree Officer of the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike to submit a report on the health status of saplings planted as part of compulsory afforestation for the trees felled for metro rail project based on the permission granted as per the recommendations of the Technical Expert Committee (TEC).

Also, the Court sought a report on the health of the trees, which were translocated by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) as per the TEC’s recommendations. The Tree Officer will have to visit the sites where the BMRCL has taken up afforestation and translocated the threes, the Court said.

A division bench comprising acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S.Vishwajith Shetty passed the order while hearing a PIL filed in 2018 complaining about non-implementation of the provisions of the Karnataka Preservation of Trees Act, 1976.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The bench issued the direction while the BMRCL has claimed that it has complied with the court’s earlier directions on compulsory afforestation and other directions while permitting the BMRCL to go ahead with cutting and translocation of trees as per TEC recommendation.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

However, it was claimed on behalf of the petitioners, Dattatraya T. Devare and Bangalore Environment Trust, that the directions on afforestation and translocation were not complied with by the authorities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app