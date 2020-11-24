Metro project: Details of trees to be axed in public domain

24 November 2020 07:26 IST

These are expected to make way for infrastructure on Reach 5

The two public notices on Monday – one issued by the Karnataka Forest Department and another by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) – have set a precedent of sorts.

For the first time, complete details of trees identified for removal on the stretch between BTM Layout and Silk Board Junction to make way for Reach 5 of Namma Metro is now available in the public domain. This includes their species, condition, girth and location. Citizens can access the information with ease and submit their objections, if any.

Rain trees, Gulmohars, Sihi Hunse, Dalichanda, Bottle Brush and Basri are among the 15 species that will make way for construction of a viaduct and metro stations between R.V. Road and H.S.R. Layout.

The Forest Department has notified the trees that will be affected by extension of the Purple Line near Benniganahalli lake. Peepal, Akash Mallige, Subabul, Peltophorum, Banyan, Bili Kanagalu are among the species in the 91 trees proposed to be removed from the Benniganahalli lake bund area to make way for construction of metro rail structures, road diversion and metro viaduct.