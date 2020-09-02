Metro operations only on Purple Line from Sept. 7

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) is adopting a cautious approach towards resuming metro services and will run only the Purple Line (Mysuru Road to Baiyappanahalli) on September 7 for three hours in the morning and three in the evening. Services on Green Line between Yelachenahalli and Nagasandra are slated to resume on September 9.
Timings
For the first few days, trains will run from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 4.30 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. From September 11, they will run from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. “Peak hour train frequency will be every five minutes and for non-peak hour frequency, it will be 10 minutes. A detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be released on Thursday,” said Ajay Seth, Managing Director, BMRCL.
According to sources, a maximum of 400 passengers will be allowed to travel in the train. If it increases, the train may skip stations. To manage and maintain social distancing on platforms, halts will be between 60-70 seconds.
“Standing inside the train will be allowed only in the marked area and alternate seats will have to be kept vacant. There will be no tokens available at stations. Only those with smart cards will be permitted. Commuters can recharge them online,” said another official.
Other general guidelines such as maintaining safe distance and use of masks will be strictly enforced. “Though Arogya Setu app will not be made mandatory, commuters are encouraged to use it, keeping in mind the safety of passengers,” the official said.
BMRCL has requested passengers to carry minimum luggage and not carry metallic objects to minimise contact during frisking.
