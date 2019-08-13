Metro online recharge snag rectified

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has rectified the technical snag in online recharge of smart cards, which had affected passengers since the last week of July.

In a press release on Tuesday, the BMRCL said normalcy was restored in the online recharge facility on August 7.

“The BMRCL regrets inconvenience caused to 3,092 commuters who had initiated top-up during the period of the technical snag. These commuters may go to any metro station and present their card at the entry gate to effect the change,” states the release.

Chief PRO of B.L. Yashwanth Chavan said, “The money has already been credited to the pending cards. Same thing will get reflected when the passengers swipe the card at the entry gate.”

Preeti, a commuter who recharged the metro card online on July 27, said, “It has been more than two weeks. I am clueless about whether the BMRCL has credited the money to my card. On Tuesday, when I checked, metro officials told me that the money has been credited, and I can see the amount while entering the gate. But I did not see it and informed metro officials. They told me to check again on Wednesday.”