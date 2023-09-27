ADVERTISEMENT

Metro Mitra app finally launched in Bengaluru, now available in Jayanagar 

September 27, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Bengaluru:

This app has been created as part of a collaborative mobility initiative involving the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) in partnership with the Autorickshaw Drivers Union (ADU). 

The Hindu Bureau

The Metro Mitra app banner displayed at a Metro station in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

After several days of uncertainty, the Metro Mitra app has finally been introduced in the city and is now accessible at the Jayanagar metro station. Aimed at enhancing first and last-mile connectivity from and to metro stations, the app is a collaborative mobility initiative involving the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) in partnership with the Autorickshaw Drivers Union (ADU).

Speaking to The Hindu, T.M. Rudramurthy, the general secretary of the Auto Rickshaw Drivers’ Union of Bengaluru, said, “The official launch of the app commenced at Jayanagar on September 27 (Wednesday). In the coming days, the app will roll out to all stations on the Green Line, while for the Purple Line, its launch is scheduled after the Baiyappanahalli-K.R. Pura Namma Metro link becomes operational.”

How to use it

To use the Metro Mitra app, commuters have to book the auto ride while buying a Metro ticket from the BMRCL app or through its WhatsApp chatbot feature. Once s/he enters the destination in the app, an estimated fare shows up. Post booking, the commuter receives a one-time password with other ride details. The Metro Mitra zone is then assigned to the commuter. The system follows the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) model.

Autos joining Metro Mitra will be required to affix distinct stickers on their vehicles for easy identification, setting them apart from other service autos. These stickers will feature a QR code, allowing passengers to access driver information and provide feedback on their ride experience.

The app had faced a glitch during its beta release in Jayanagar as a faction of the Auto Rickshaw Drivers Union (ARDU), affiliated with the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), had voiced objections to the union’s connection with Metro Mitra.

