Metro, city bus service hours extended

In the wake of the State government relaxing lockdown norms by reducing night curfew timings, the service hours of Namma Metro and city buses have been extended.

With effect from Monday, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will extend metro services up to 9 p.m on both the lines. Last week, metro ridership had crossed over 1.1 lakh per day and it is likely to increase with extended service hours.

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation-run city bus services will also run up to 10 p.m. An official of the BMTC said that after resumption of services, the ridership has gradually increased . The BMTC is operating 4570 buses every day and the ridership has crossed 14 lakh. However, there is no demand for the AC bus services.

The BMTC has restricted AC bus services to Airport routes. Currently, 35 Vayu Vajra Services are being operated to the Kempegowda International Airport.