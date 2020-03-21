Metro bars people over 60, children below 10 from travelling

Bengaluru

Passengers will not be allowed to stand; they will have to leave alternate seats vacant

Data from other countries fighting the COVID-19 pandemic points to the elderly being susceptible to the virus. With this in mind, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd has restricted people above the age of 60 and children below the age of 10 from travelling in metro trains.

In the advisory issued on Friday, the BMRCL has urged citizens to use the metro services only if necessary. Security personnel may not check identity cards to enforce this restriction. “We will, however, not allow elderly people or young children to use the metro,” said a BMRCL official.

The BMRCL has also taken a decision to carry out random thermal screening of passengers. “In case anyone has fever or is observed to have any symptoms of COVID-19, he or she will be referred to the State authorities for medical tests and quarantine. Any passenger who has symptoms similar to those infected by COVID-19 are strictly advised to avoid travel by Namma Metro or any other modes of public transport,” read the advisory.

Limited number of passengers

Metro passengers have been asked to maintain at least one metre distance from each other for security screening, purchase of tickets, entry through AFC gates, waiting for a metro train, etc. “In the trains, capacity is limited to 150 people as all alternative seats have to be left vacant and no standing of passengers allowed.”

The advisory also states that the trains may not stop at stations which may be having crowding that is less than the expected distance of one meter between the passengers.

Chief PRO of BMRCL B.L. Yeshwanth Chavan said, “The advisory has been brought out in the interest of the public. Metro and subway systems all over the world are following the same measures to contain the spread. Security personnel at the metro stations have been asked to guide passengers and ensure that they follow the rules.”